Previous date, April 30, would coincide with the Psol event; PT members avoid talking about pre-candidacy due to legal fear

The act of launching Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) for president of the Republic and Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) for vice president was postponed at the request of Psol.

The event would be on April 30, the same day as the psolist national congress. Members of the acronym asked to change the date of the act.

With the change, the PT expects to put all allied parties on the same platform – PSB, PC do B, PV, Solidarity, in addition to Psol and Rede, which must create a federation.

PT members are avoiding calling the pre-candidacy launch event for fear of the Electoral Justice understanding the movement as an early campaign. They must classify the act as launching a movement.

This is not the 1st postponement. PT already considered the launch in February and March.

Now, Lula’s participation in the demonstration of the union centrals on May 1st becomes a doubt. Previously, there was the intention to launch the ticket on the 30th for the former president to attend the unionists’ act as a pre-candidate.

Lula arrived in Brasília this Monday (11.Apr.2022), where he has dinner at the house of former Senate President Eunício Oliveira (MDB).

Emedebista senators such as Renan Calheiros (AL) and Veneziano Vital do Rêgo (PR) should attend, as well as politicians from other parties, such as Omar Aziz (PSD-AM) and Randolfe Rodriges (Rede-AP) – in addition to the PT bench in the Senate.

On Tuesday, the former president will go to the Terra Livre encampment, which gathers indigenous people on the Esplanade of the Ministry to protest the demarcation of lands.

He will also have one-on-one political meetings. Lula should return to São Paulo on Wednesday (13.Apr.2022).