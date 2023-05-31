In commemoration of International Family Day on May 15, a Chilean company that offers online psychological help presented a first aid kit for those people experiencing difficulties related to mental health.

(Also: Defeating plastic: the great challenge of humanity that is being debated in Unesco)

It is Mutuamente, a first-aid kit created by Mindy with which seek to “recover emotional balance and confidence through assisted meditation”.

In a statement in which they announced the launch of their new product, the Chilean company highlighted the impact of mental health in the world.

According to the World Health Organization, 30% of the world population “has suffered a panic or anxiety attack” at some point in his life “and he doesn’t know how to recognize it.”

(Also: Spanish Guard frees six Colombian workers victims of labor exploitation)

Due to the alarming mental health situation worldwide and, in commemoration of International Family Day, Mindy announced a psychological first aid kit that It can be purchased through its website for the price of 29,990 Chilean pesos (163,200 Colombian pesos).

One in four people around the world will suffer from some mental illness in their lifetime. See also Modi urged to find a solution to the problems with fertilizer and food in the world

It is the first mental health kit that we created to contribute a grain of sand in order to help families and all people

The kit contains a anti-stress ball, a bottle with lavender essence and a portion of chocolate with 70% cocoa (products that, according to the company, induce calm). It also contains two gift cards for access free psychological and nutritional assistance, as well as access to yoga classes for three months at no cost.

Mindy, a Chilean start-up that offers online psychological help services, has presented Mutuamente, a product that it defines as a first aid kit that contains tools “to restore emotional balance and confidence through assisted meditation,” according to explained in a statement.

Mindy, a Chilean start-up that offers psychological services online, has launched a product called Mutuamente, a “first aid kit” for mental health. The launch campaign is the work of the Loca agency, from Santiago. || More info here 👉🏽 https://t.co/3oiUoR7hVX pic.twitter.com/kPIMPH0sox —Reason Why (@ReasonWhy) May 24, 2023

(More news: On video: Manhattanhenge, the solar phenomenon that attracts thousands of people to New York)

“Mutually it is the first mental health kit that we created to contribute a grain of sand in order to help families and all people who need to regain balance through assisted meditation, where, thanks to the efforts of our entire team of psychologists, we seek to create a space for free accompaniment and security on this important day”, says Matías Ibaceta, Founder & CCO of Mindy.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME