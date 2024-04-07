The tie between PSG and FC Barcelona in the quarterfinals of the Champions League promises to be exciting and of great enjoyment for the spectator. In this first leg, both teams will look for a good result that will allow them to have great options for the return leg in Barcelona. For its part, Luis Enrique's team has as its main objective to win this competition, after a few years of trying. He has lost some stars, such as Leo Messi, but he has built a more compact block, and if Kylian Mbappé shows his best level, he can be decisive in getting a place in the semifinals.
On the other hand, Xavi Hernández's team returns to these stages of the top European club competition after a few years of absence. The Blaugranas want to do great things this year in this tournament, and they dream of reaching the grand final, so, with some notable absences, they will try to give their best version to get a ticket to the next round.
City: Paris
Stadium: Princes Park
Date: Wednesday April 10
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
Movistar Champions League, Movistar+
Star+, ESPN
Max
Paramount+, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, UniMás, ViX, TUDN App, CBS
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Clermont
|
1-1
|
Ligue 1
|
Rennes
|
1-0V
|
Ligue 1
|
Marseilles
|
0-2V
|
Ligue 1
|
Montpellier
|
2-6V
|
Ligue 1
|
Nice
|
3-1V
|
French Cup
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
The Palms
|
1-0V
|
The league
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
0-3V
|
The league
|
Naples
|
3-1V
|
Champions League
|
Majorca
|
1-0V
|
The league
|
Athletic Club
|
0-0
|
The league
PSG: Sergio Rico on indefinite leave due to a brain injury, Kurzawa with a back injury, Barcola with a hamstring injury. Zaire-Emery is a doubt with thigh problems, Nuno Mendes with a hamstring injury, and Mukiele with a concussion suffered in the previous match.
FC Barcelona: Gavi with a torn cruciate ligament, Balde with a thigh injury, Pedri with a muscle injury. Pedri is a doubt with a muscle injury. De Jong could have minutes.
PSG: Donnarumma, Achraf, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Lucas Hernández, Vitinha, Fabián, Zaire-Emery, Dembelé, Kolo Muani, Mbappé.
FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Koundé, Araujo, Cubarsí, Cancelo, Christensen, Sergi Roberto, Gundogan, Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha.
PSG 2-1 FC Barcelona
#PSG #Barcelona #Schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups