PSG came through their game in Rennes, just days after their very solid performance against Manchester City.

The meeting could obviously have turned in favor of the Parisians in their big phase of domination in the first period, with in particular a bar still found by Lionel Messi on a free kick and hot situations in front of Mendy’s goal. But the Parisian attackers did not find the fault, and the results of this defeat are obviously very negative. The proof with these notes derived after the match by L’Equipe, which are merciless since no player exceeds the average of 5/10. A score only obtained by Lionel Messi and Marquinhos.

Neymar is sorry

Out of pity, give back a pair of Nike to Neymar, puma is ruining his career – Ammar… (@AmmarAtal) October 3, 2021

On the negative side, it goes much lower. Released before the end of the match, which is not his habit, Neymar was very disappointing. Barely visible, never decisive and absent from defensive returns, the Brazilian inherited a 2 out of 10 and this concise comment: “ How can a player of his standing deliver such a poor performance? On some sequences, the ex-Barcelona, ​​borrowed in his races, even caused pain “. Proof that Neymar is whatever he says, very far from his best form.

Neymar when you have to play on Sunday noon: pic.twitter.com/psFBryZkHm – Winamax Sport (@WinamaxSport) October 3, 2021

During this match in Rennes, a more astonishing bankruptcy took place, with an Achraf Hakimi who could not bring offensively, and even took the water against Suleman. The Moroccan also got a 2 out of 10, in what is considered his worst game for PSG. ” Often caught in the depths, the former Milanese was especially in great difficulty faced with the liveliness of Sulemana. And what to say about his wait-and-see attitude on the center of the Ghanaian on the goal of Laborde », Delivered the sports daily about the former interiste, which was very close to costing a penalty to close a missed match.