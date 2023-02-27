The future of PSG is in limbo, after beating Marseille this weekend, it is a fact that the club will be crowned in Ligue 1, however, the real challenge and demand for the team from the French capital every years is to win the Champions League, and for now while waiting for the return duel to take place, Bayern Munich has the team of the sheikhs in full check.
If the elimination is consummated, there will be a cleanup at all levels of the club, as for the squad, there are several names on the tightrope, one of them is that of Sergio Ramos, who is still waiting for an offer to renew that will not end up arriving and everything indicates that in case of continental failure, it will not arrive. This scenario is so possible that today at PSG they are already probing who would be the replacement for the 37-year-old central veteran.
From Spain they report that PSG could once again fish within the ranks of Monaco, the club has set its sights on the 25-year-old center-back Axel Disasi, a French defender who was even present in the World Cup and who would be the favorite of the sports area to occupy the place that Sergio Ramos aims to leave vacant with everything and that they have already signed Milan Skriniar for the next cycle. The signing could easily exceed the price of 50 million euros.
#PSG #values #replacement #Sergio #Ramos
