Now that the PS5 “Slim” has finally arrived on the market, fans of Sony consoles can only wait for it: the PS5 Pro. This elusive PS5 console in an enhanced version is just one dream or will become soon something more?

In this article we will see about to clarify regarding all the most popular rumors on the net and we will see what has been officially declared by Sony.

Let's start by telling you a sad truth: at the moment there is no official information regarding PS5 Pro. We will most likely have to wait a little longer before Sony decides to unleash this other long-awaited ace up its sleeve.

In the meantime, however, no one is stopping us from going to peek between indiscretions done in the last few weeks: the leak of the moment it is without a doubt the one issued by Jeff Grubb in the past few hours.

The insider made some important statements on the matter during an episode of his live series on YouTube “Game Mess Decides“. Grubb claims to have discovered the console's release period and some of its features.

Specifically, PS5 PRO should arrive on the market at September 2024 and should support a rendering system “similar to NVIDIA's DLSS”. however, these statements clash with the recent indiscretion released by insider Tom Henderson.

As we reported to you a few days ago, Tom Henderson revealed that the platform will arrive on the market inautumn 2024, but it was assumed in October or November. The insider also provided clarifications indications regarding power of the console:

Manufactured on TSMC N4P

Equipped with GTX1115

Same CPU as the standard PS5 with 4.4GHz peak, 64KB L1 cache per core, 512KB L2 cache per core, and 8MB of shared L3.

The model will be yours three innovations : fast archiving (enhanced hardware-accelerated compression and decompression); Accelerated Ray-Tracing and Upscaling.

: fast archiving (enhanced hardware-accelerated compression and decompression); Accelerated Ray-Tracing and Upscaling. 16 GB of GDDR6 at 18 Gbps, 576 GB/s memory bandwidth for a 256-bit bus.

Rasterization increased between 50 and 60%

Target GPU frequency of 2.0 GHz

RDNA3 architecture with Ray-Tracing acceptance up to RDNA4.

We will update this article when new information regarding PS5 PRO is leaked: no authoritative source (neither insider nor obviously Sony itself) has yet made any declarations regarding what will be the price of the console.