As reported by a report by some ResetEra users, a new one is currently in development PS5 exclusive game which will be published by Sony Interactive Entertainment and developed by Ballistic Moona new team that is made up of some ex-Supermassive Games.

Ballistic Moon is based in Farnborough (UK). The team claimed to be working on a game in Unreal Engine 5 and revealed they are partnering with a “world-class publisher”.

However, one of the motion capture actors has mistakenly indicated that the companies behind the project are “Ballistic Moon e Sony Interactive Entertainment“, thus revealing that this is a PlayStation project, clearly coming to PS5 (and also to PC, perhaps).

The game is described as “in the early stages” and the team is 35-40 people. The motion capture director is Joshua Archer who worked on Until Dawn. According to ResetEra readers, it could be a new Until Dawn-style game.

For the moment we know nothing else. Furthermore, it is always possible that what the actor said is wrong and that Sony is not involved with the project.

There is nothing left to do but wait for new ones official information. What kind of game do you hope it is?