PS5 Standard (i.e. the model with reader) will be available for purchase at GameStop tomorrow, Wednesday 25 May 2022, with the formula already seen in recent weeks, with the console therefore that will be on sale in a bundle with other products and the actual availability announced live on Twitch. Here are the details on how to buy it.

The standard version of PS5 will go on sale on the official website of the chain on May 25th from 16:00 onwards. As in the past few weeks, it will be announced when the console will actually be available for purchase during a live broadcast on Official GameStop Italia Twitch channel, which will start at the same time. Considering that the PS5 stocks will be extremely limited as usual, the advice is to follow the direct from the beginning, keeping yourself ready to place your order as soon as availability is announced.

At the moment no precise details have been revealed on the bundle GameStop’s standard PS5 of tomorrow. However, considering the drops of the last few months, we can hypothesize one or more bundles with a price of 699 euros. Last week, for example, two bundles were proposed that included a DualSense Controller, Sades Spirits Rasta Returnal Headphones and various games depending on the version chosen, both priced at 699 euros.

Will you try your “luck” and try to buy a PS5 with the new GameStop drop tomorrow, May 25th? Let us know in the comments.