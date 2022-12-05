Rallies are held in Ulaanbaatar on December 5 because of the coal scandal.

Local media reported that the amount of coal exported from Mongolia was different from what China received. Against this background, protests broke out in the country.

At the same time, it was noted that in the PRC those involved in the theft of coal were executed and a list was sent with the names of the Mongolian officials involved in this case.

The protesters demanded to announce the names of those involved in the theft of coal. In particular, the media reported on stolen coal worth a total of $12.9 billion – it was supposed to be exported from Mongolia to China.

On December 5, the demonstrators managed to break into the government building.

In late November, protesting miners in Poland blocked the export of coal in order to raise wages.