Newey and Prost

In the long history of Formula 1, one of the most brilliant engineering minds is undoubtedly that of Adrian Newey, current Technical Director of Red Bull and author of some of the single-seaters that have written the most successful chapters in this category. In the first half of the 90s, the Briton put his signature on Williams who dominated the World Cup and bent the competition, including the FW15C from 1993. With this, Alain Prost he ended his career by winning his fourth world title, also contributing to the team’s success in the constructors’ championship.

Impossible to argue

Thirty years after that statement, the Professor returned to talk about his relationship with Newey in the podcast Beyond the Gridexplaining what, according to him, are the characteristics that make the figure of the English designer unique: “I liked talking to Adrian – explained the French – listens to you and asks you questions all the time. It’s not possible to argue with him: you talk and he listens to youthen does what he thinks is best, but he never tells you what he’s going to do, or if you’re right or wrong. Nothing. She listens and speaks. That’s why he’s the best, also because everyone thinks Adrian is still an engineer. I don’t know now, but when he was at McLaren I remember going to his office and hand drawing some parts of the car – it’s incredible, and it’s also fantastic for the engineers who work with him, because he brings energy and synergy using his fantastic capacity”.

Newey pilot

In addition, Prost also admitted that for several years he had not been aware of one of Newey’s characteristics: that of personally testing the cars he built. Another of the aspects that particularly struck the former driver: “When I was with him in ’93 I didn’t know he also drove the carsand that’s where you see the passion – he has declared – I didn’t know, but Adrian would never tell you: “Okay, I’ve driven this car, I’ve driven that, I’ve tried this and you feel the same?” He would never make a comparison, because he knows Formula 1 is very different. We are very similar: as a driver you always want to have the best available, and Adrian too, and that’s why he will talk to you without asking you questions, but the answer will be natural because it’s like he’s part of your family ”.

The Furious Newey

Behind an apparent calm from the point of view of character, Prost was able to see the more angry side of Newey himself, above all on the occasion of recurring episodes of unreliability of various car components: “I had this experience with him when I was at Renaultand we had some mechanical jolts with the engine – admitted Prost, referring to the problems suffered by Red Bull – I remember that in Spa I went to the office ed I was almost scared, but still it was not a good experience. I saw Adrian very, very angrybecause he is a competitor and thinks he is making the best car and wants to have the results he cannot accept reliability problems. I’ve never seen it like this before. He’s not young, he has fantastic experience and records, but he’s still there, as driven and angry as he used to be, and I really appreciate that.”