The prosecutor in charge of the case for which former President Donald Trump has been charged in Georgia, Fani Willis, proposed this Wednesday to the court that the trial begin on March 4, 2024 and suggested that the reading of the charges against the 19 defendants be the 5th of September.

“In light of Trump’s other criminal and civil matters,” Willis explains in a brief submitted to the court, “the state of Georgia proposes certain timelines that do not conflict with the already scheduled hearings and trials of these other courts”.

The proposed dates were requested “to allow Defendants to review the evidence and prepare for trial” and also “to protect the interest of the State of Georgia and the public in a prompt resolution of the charges Defendants have been indicted on.” “.

Last monday A Georgia grand jury indicted former President Trump (2017-2021) for allegedly trying to rig the results of the 2020 election in that statewhere Democrat Joe Biden narrowly won.

Trump was charged along with 18 other people. Those charged include his former personal attorney and former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani and his former chief of staff Mark Meadows.

In his fourth indictment, the former president faces 13 charges, the main one being violating the law against corrupt Georgia organizations which, if confirmed, requires a prison sentence.

Although the dates are not closed, The first trial that could be held is that of Washington DC for his alleged interference in the 2020 elections, in the case that directly relates him to the assault on the Capitol.

Supporters of US President Trump in the Capitol Rotunda after breaching Capitol Hill security in Washington, DC, the United States, January 6, 2021. Photo: EFE / EPA / JIM LO SCALZO

Special counsel Jack Smith called last week for the process to begin on January 2, 2024, just days away from the three-year anniversary of the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

That day, a mob of Trump supporters stormed the headquarters of Congress while a joint session of the chambers was being held to ratify Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

In New York, Trump has been charged with 34 charges for alleged payments to the porn actress Stormy Danielswith whom he had an “affair” in the past, to buy his silence during the 2016 electoral campaign. The trial is expected to begin in March 2024.

The other criminal case – whose trial could begin in May 2024 – is in Florida, where he is accused of 40 counts of illegally stealing and keeping classified documents that he took from the White House in his Mar-a-Lago mansion.

Trump, the first criminally accused former president in US history, faces these processes in the midst of the race to the White House in 2024, as the favorite candidate of the Republican Party.

EFE