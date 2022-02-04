Home page politics

More and more allegations are being made about the Ukraine conflict. Now the US is putting forward alleged plans for a propaganda video by Russia.

Washington, DC – Accusations between Russia and Ukraine continue: Now the US government has accused Moscow of using a propaganda video to create a pretext for a possible invasion of Ukraine.

It is assumed that Russia wants to fake an attack by the Ukrainian military on Russian territory or against Russian-speaking people, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday (3 February). For this purpose, “a very graphic propaganda video” would then be produced.

For such a video, actors would be hired to portray corpses or mourners. It would show destroyed places and military equipment in the hands of Ukraine. It goes so far that the equipment looks as if it had been delivered to Ukraine from the West.

Important for classification: Kirby did not provide any information on what concrete evidence is available or what stage the alleged plan is at. “This is just one example we can talk about today,” Kirby said.

Ukraine conflict: Russia rejects allegations

the Washington Post reported that the plan was already advanced. Not only would victims be faked in eastern Ukraine, but also in Russia. Russia then wants to trigger outrage. The US government has long warned of a so-called false flag operation by the Russians. Moscow has always denied such allegations in the past.

In light of Western reports that numerous Russian soldiers have deployed near Ukraine, there are fears that the Kremlin is planning an invasion of its neighboring country. Moscow denies that too. (dpa/cibo)