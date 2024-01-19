This Thursday the first chapter of the Colombian Super League, Junior de Barranquilla was imposed by the minimum difference against Millionaires at the Metropolitan stadium and clinches the first title of the season.

It may be of interest to you: Arturo Vidal closed the novel with América and sent a message to the scarlet fans

The Bogotá team did not find ideas on the field of play and despite not suffering, they suffered a defeat due to a controversial penalty awarded by the referee. Diego Alejandro Ruiz and that transformed the goal – the only one of the night – the routr Carlos Bacca.

Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

However, one episode did not go unnoticed in the match and involved the coach of Millionaires, Alberto Gamero, and the young promise Yúber Quiñones.

The 21-year-old winger entered the field of play in the 70th minute and in less than four minutes he committed a foul on Walmer Pacheco within the area that the judge sanctioned.

Read here: Lucas González would have a bombshell turn: with an option in another great Colombian soccer player

Quinones He was very marked by the error and could not clear his head after the episode in which Millonarios lost. However, a decision Gamero He killed the young player.

Coach Samario, at minute 84, just 14 minutes after sending him onto the field, decided to take Yuberwho, surprised by the change, left the field in tears and had to be consoled by the captain David Mackalister Silva on the bench.

Also: Rigo had a fun meeting with his uncle Lucho, a character in the novel

After the game, Gamero He was consulted about the criticized change that would have left the winger very exposed, who touched the ball five times, lost control of the ball once and completed only three of the four passes he attempted.

​

“Which Quinones, This happens in football, this is a final and in a final the first thing is Millionaires. When he entered, they were entering us from there, a lot came in from that side. Junior and when they annul the penalty I see that it was better to defend ourselves than to attack out there. It was better to have this result than to score another goal and in Bogota It's time to fold it. I saw that a side could enter and more because banguero I had yellow. When she came in BertelAt least we closed that side,” the strategist said at a press conference.

For its part, Yuber He expressed himself through his social networks and apologized to the fans for the controversial play that led to Junior de Barranquilla's goal.

“I can only apologize to all the fans and my teammates. Learn from mistakes, correct and raise your head. God knows why he does things and I cannot reproach anything, continue working and doing things well. Thank you for the support,” he stated on Instagram.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO