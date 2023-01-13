Koei Tecmo today released a new gameplay videos Of Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse which includes the comment (via English subtitles) by the producer of the remastered version Yutaka Fukaya and the director of the original Makoto Shibata.

The video shows a gameplay session in the “Rogetsu Hall” stage. Fukaya and Shibata comment on everything, talking about the work done for this re-release and the gameplay dynamics of exploration, puzzle solving and combat. In particular, a boss fight against a spirit that generates multiple copies of itself is also shown.

Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse will be available from March 9th for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, while the original instead arrived in stores on the now distant 31 July 2008.

In the game we will have to explore an abandoned island infested by dark presences and, as in the previous chapters, we will be armed only with a torch and the Camera Obscura, a camera capable of immortalizing unimaginable things.