Among the most innovative revelations of the Playstation Showcase of this year there is definitely Project Qthe device that will allow you to play your own titles Playstation 5 anywhere thanks to a convenient streaming service. Here is our article on the official announcement. During the event, the latter was given a launch window that did not go beyond 2023 and today, thanks to Tom Henderson Of Insider Gamingwe manage to narrow down even more the time frame in which Project Q could appear on the shelves.

In fact, according to the journalist, the new device of Playstation could hit the market by November but he himself invites you to take the news with a grain of salt, the official date could be announced soon but in the meantime the plans sony they could always change.

Regardless of the device’s release date, Project Q remains a spectacular proposition that, at least in part, would finally break the great gap that, in terms of playability, has Nintendo Switch compared to other consoles on the market today. And what do you think? We can’t wait to finally be able to bring our favorite PlayStation exclusives with us throughout the day, never really staying away from our great passion.