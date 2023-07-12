Partnership between CNI and ApexBrasil expects to serve more than 300 companies; initiative exists since 2008

partnership between CNI (National Confederation of Industry) and the ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency) will invest more than R$ 6 million for Brazilian companies to start exporting. The expectation is to serve more than 300 companies through the CIN Network (Brazilian Network of International Business Centers).

In all, there will be 11 initiatives to insert national companies in foreign trade. The 1st action will be held between July 20th and 23rd, in Bahia. The focus will be on producers of cocoa and derivatives, coffee, fruits, honey, cereals and beverages. Entrepreneurs will be able to participate in face-to-face and virtual business roundtables with international buyers from the United Kingdom, Panama, Canada, Portugal and Chile.

CNI’s partnership with ApexBrasil has been in force since 2008. The last cycle lasted between 2019 and 2022. More than 1,000 companies participated and transacted more than R$81 million in immediate business, with a projection of R$1.5 billion in 12 months following.

Entries can be made through the State Federations of Industries or through the CNI website. The information was presented in a press release. Here’s the full (323 KB).