Suzanne Schulting hopes to win her second medal at the Games today. The short track star will defend her Olympic title in the 1000 meters from 12:00 Dutch time in the Capital Indoor Stadium. Schulting won a silver medal in the 500 meters earlier in the week.
In addition to Schulting, Selma Poutsma and Xandra Velzeboer will also compete on behalf of the Netherlands in the 1000 meters, where the quarterfinals, semifinals and final are on the program.
The Dutch short track men Itzhak de Laat, Jens van ‘t Wout and Dylan Hoogerwerf complete the series of the 500 meters. The Orange drivers continue to try to qualify for the final in the relay section. Sjinkie Knegt and Sven Roes are the other short trackers who are part of that team.
Van der Poel
On the long track it is the turn of Jorrit Bergsma and Patrick Roest on the 10 kilometers. The Swede Nils van der Poel starts as the big favorite. He previously won gold in the 5 kilometers. Follow the live blog here!
Skeleton star Kimberley Bos, who is a medal candidate, has already completed her first day. She is in sixth place after the first two heats and can still dream of an Olympic medal. The third and fourth heat are tomorrow.
Click on the rings below to go straight to all Olympic news, our podcasts and videos and the full program.
Watch our videos about the Olympics below.
Listen to our Olympic podcasts below.
View the complete schedule of the Olympic Games below, where you can see exactly when the Dutch athletes come into action.
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss a thing from the stars.
#Program #today #Olympic #Games #Schulting #defends #title #meters
Leave a Reply