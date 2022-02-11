In addition to Schulting, Selma Poutsma and Xandra Velzeboer will also compete on behalf of the Netherlands in the 1000 meters, where the quarterfinals, semifinals and final are on the program.

The Dutch short track men Itzhak de Laat, Jens van ‘t Wout and Dylan Hoogerwerf complete the series of the 500 meters. The Orange drivers continue to try to qualify for the final in the relay section. Sjinkie Knegt and Sven Roes are the other short trackers who are part of that team.