Argentina, Chile, Spain and Mexico urged the Ticketmaster company to guarantee the highest level of Consumer protection in the countries where it performs ticket sales operations.

This call was made within the framework of the Ibero-American Forum of Government Consumer Protection Agencies (FIAGC), agencies that defend the rights of consumers of the countries aforementioned.

The Undersecretariat of Actions for the Defense of Consumers of the Secretariat of Commerce of Argentinathe National Consumer Service (Sernac) of Chilithe Ministry of Consumption of Spain and the Federal Consumer Attorney (Profeco) of Mexico.

The coordination and exchange of information between consumer protection agencies is important when consumers face similar problems with the same company in different parts of the world,” said consumer attorney Ricardo Sheffield Padilla.

bad bunny case

An example of this type of problem was the one faced by those attending a concert by the singer Bad Bunny in 2022 in Mexico, to which hundreds of consumers could not enter, despite having valid tickets.

For this reason, to prevent fraud and the lack of transparency (in prices; in the terms and conditions; as well as in the number of tickets available), the consumer protection authorities jointly requested the multinational company to improve measures .

The call made sets a precedent to avoid differential treatment in different countries, in addition to establishing a dialogue with ticket master for the benefit of consumers.