After the holiday period of Easter week, The agricultural sector of Sinaloa hopes that the state governor, Ruben Rocha Moya, finally reveal the good news he brings from his meeting in Mexico City with federal government officials for the marketing of corn. The president said that there is good progress so that positive agreements can be reached for farmers this season. However, it is still necessary to define what will be done with the 700 thousand tons of grain that still occupy the warehouses and that the State Government seeks to release to make room for the pledging of the beans.

A ENTIRE mess was made in the Carrizo Valley because the producers who were irrigating suddenly ran out of water because they say that the head of the National Water Comission, Justo Antelo ordered the closure of the gates on the Las Isabeles dam and on 21 after the federal agency closed the Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez dam for water for agricultural use.

Antelo's decision affected the producers because the “tail” of water that was coming down blocked it, which will not allow the wheat to be given the last irrigation. But yes, some claim that the water flows in torrents through the Fuerte-Mayo channel to Sonora. What a way to manage Antelo Irrigation District 076.

WHO SEEMS that he is not willing to be left with nothing in the electoral process is Alfonso Acedo Sánchez, president of the Municipal Peasant Committee number 13 in Mocorito, because it is not standing still denouncing that the agricultural sector feels alone and without representation in the current government and with the pre-candidates that have been assigned. There are groups that support him and on networks promote him as a very active character, and although time is practically up, they continue moving, will it work for them? It will be known.

PRODUCERS of Guasave They welcomed the fact that federal authorities have decided to postpone the ban on the use of glysophate in the agricultural sector, as it was a relief for rural people, since not using it would not only increase their production costs, but it would reduce yields. Jesús Rojo Plascencia, president of the AARSPhighlighted that the fact of postponing the use of glysophate is because they have not found a herbicide to replace it, so they hope that the federal government will find that broad-spectrum chemical that will ensure they maintain productivity in their crops.

THE PRODUCERS of Mazatlán see a less than encouraging outlook a few days before corn threshing begins. There are approximately 2 thousand hectares that are going to be harvested, which they hope to place on the market at a price that will allow them to continue with the activity. And the low yields and scarce government support have impacted agriculture in recent years, with more and more producers finding it necessary to stop planting because it is no longer profitable.

