Several pro-immigrant associations rejected this Sunday in Spain the European Pact on Migration and Asylum, whose signature is scheduled for tomorrow, since they consider that it “systematically attacks the most basic rights” of these people.

In a statement, the associations also invite you to participate in the celebration today in Madrid of the Day of Migrants, “the main driving force of thesocial and cultural diversity of different societies”.

“We meet to celebrate the rich and diverse society that we are, without forgetting that borders kill and that no person is illegal,” says the Acogi Solidarity Network, one of the organizing organizations, about this event that will feature dances, poetry, theater and other activities “with a protest nature.”

According to the statement, the new European Pact on Migration and Asylum “will bring more suffering, if possible, to migrants” and, if approved “it will generate new forms of border control and access to the evaluation of asylum applications.” international protection” with the result of “a setback in immigration policies.”

The associations also recall that “only on the central Mediterranean route more than 2,200 people have died or disappeared in 2023an average of eight people every day”.

They also demand the “immediate” dismissal of the Spanish Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, who they say “systematically attacks the most basic rights of migrants, including the right to life, lying to citizens and institutions to avoid the consequences of their actions.

The organizations demand public policies that allow more avenues for regularization and that favor the real integration of people through access to rights under equal conditions.

Last Wednesday, Grande-Marlaska said regarding the final phase of negotiations for the agreement on the European Pact on Migration and Asylum, that “solidarity and responsibility” must be principles that govern EU migration policy.

“It will not be perfect, but it must be effective, practicable, fair and balanced. And it will provide a new improved and updated legal framework that will give response to current reality”, said the Spanish minister when asking the European States for “flexibility” to close the agreement at tomorrow's meeting.

EFE

