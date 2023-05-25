Prisons | On New Year’s Eve, the guards swarmed among the dangerous prisoners, five were fired

Five officials of the Riihimäki prison have been dismissed due to behavior contrary to the norms of conduct, says the Criminal Sanctions Authority.

Department of Criminal Sanctions has dismissed five Riihimäki prison officials who worked in supervisory roles.

The behavior of the civil servants has been contrary to the norms of civil servant behavior, says the release of the Criminal Sanctions Office. The reason for the dismissal is improper behavior, serious neglect of official duties and serious jeopardizing of facility security. The described events happened on New Year’s Eve.

Due to the events, the employer has lost confidence in five civil servants. According to the Criminal Sanctions Institute, their actions have been capable of jeopardizing public trust in the authority’s activities, in addition to jeopardizing prison security.

Unit manager of Riihimäki prison Tomi Tuovinen opens up what the events that led to the dismissals were about.

“It has turned out that during the New Year’s evening shift, five security guards have brought and drank alcohol at the workplace while on duty.”

Tuovinen says that it is about experienced people who have served at Rise longer.

“Furthermore, serious negligence has occurred in other official duties. They would have been apt to endanger the safety of the facility in terms of the safety of prisoners and other staff if there had been, for example, a fire or other similar special situation.”

According to Tuovinen, no such so-called special situation happened that night.

“But if such a thing had happened, it is impossible to know how it would have been handled. We have zero tolerance when it comes to alcohol, you’re not allowed to inhale anything at all.”

At night, the staff strength in the prison is lower than during the day.

The events are scheduled for this year’s New Year, but came to the attention of the prison management in February. The dismissal decision was made yesterday, Wednesday. Tuovinen does not reveal in more detail what happened to finally get to the cart.

“This has come to our attention through normal official channels.”

Tuovinen does not agree to say how the dismissed security guards themselves have commented on the events.

Tuovinen according to the case has been handled as a civil service matter and is not under preliminary investigation by the police.

He describes the case as very exceptional.

“I’ve been in the industry for 26 years, and at least I’m not aware of five civil servants being fired at the same time.”

State according to the Civil Service Act, an official relationship can be terminated for an individual, particularly pressing reason attributable to the civil servant.

The decisions of the Criminal Sanctions Office are subject to appeal, that is, the dismissal decision can be appealed by appealing to the administrative court.

All five dismissed persons have been suspended from their positions for the period of notice.

Riihimäki the prison is a 223-bed closed facility for male prisoners from the Southern Finland region who have been sentenced to more than two years.

Riihimäki prison is the highest security prison in Finland, where the most dangerous prisoners are placed. There are, for example, lifers and gang members in the prison.