Police and civil guards at the entrance to the Cáceres courts this Saturday, during the judicial declaration of the confessed author of the crime. Vicente M Roso (EFE)

The Investigative Court number 3 of Cáceres has this morning decreed provisional prison, communicated and without bail for José María Lindo, 55 years old, sheriff and official of the Hinojal City Council, a municipality of 400 inhabitants located 25 minutes by car from Cáceres. This Thursday, Lindo confessed to the crime of Vicente Jiménez, 79 years old. Jiménez, also a resident of the town, had been missing since last January 27. Jiménez's body was found lifeless this Friday two kilometers from the municipality.

The detainee was brought before the court this morning and has been testifying for just under an hour where he has acknowledged the facts of which he is accused, according to sources in the case. The proceedings are being carried out for the alleged crimes of homicide, fraud and robbery with violence.

The Extremaduran Civil Guard has been dealing with this case for a month, especially because of what surrounds Jiménez, who won the lottery with nearly 300,000 euros eight years ago in a Bonoloto. The hypothesis that this was the reason for his disappearance is on the table, but it is not the only one, according to sources from the Government Delegation.

This Friday, the Civil Guard of Cáceres located the lifeless body of a man very close to the town. It was Lindo himself, the sheriff and municipal official, who led the agents to the location of the body. The operation was carried out by the Organic Unit of the Judicial Police (UOPJ) of the Cáceres Command. The body found lifeless in the vicinity of Hinojal is currently at the Institute of Legal Medicine of Cáceres, where an autopsy will be performed in the next few hours.

The Civil Guard, in the surroundings of Hinojal, where the body of the missing neighbor was located this Friday. Rodriguez Arroyo. Jorge

The arrest of Lindo, who has been an official in the Hinojal City Council for 32 years, occurred early on Thursday. The detainee was “calm” on Thursday in the cells of the Cáceres Command. He was arrested due to “contradictions” in the testimonies he gave to the agents.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe. See also Testament Berlusconi, it's war. From Fascina to the unsealed envelope: the knots Subscribe

The same sources indicated that the sheriff had taken the missing Vicente in his car in recent months, especially to Cáceres, to run his errands. “In the capital of Cáceres”, according to the newspaper Today Extremadura, “I usually went to the Ruta de la Plata shopping center and some bars. According to his nephew, he also took the opportunity to play the pool and returned on the same bus or with someone from the town because he does not have a driving license. And according The Extremadura Newspaper, Lindo participated in the search for the neighbor who disappeared in the town and assured the Civil Guard that Vicente gave him “a lot of money to take him to the bulls.” What's more, according to this newspaper, the detainee had even speculated about the reasons for his disappearance with a neighbor:

―He went on the regular bus and they did something to him because he always had a lot of money in his wallet.

“It is a very hard moment for the people,” the mayor, Blanca Vivas, said by phone on Thursday. “Because if Vicente's disappearance was hard, this is even harder.” The family, in statements to the newspaper Today Nine days after his disappearance, he warned of the financial amount available to his relative. “We believe they took him for money,” explained his sister and his nephew. Another sister from Madrid also traveled to Hinojal, who currently prefers not to make statements. The Civil Guard operation on Thursday also focused on searching the homes of Vicente's brothers in the town and their properties. The detainee, according to the mayor, is married and has a son who is studying at university. “I'm shocked. “I can't believe it had anything to do with the disappearance.”

The mayor defines Vicente as a very orderly person with fixed habits. When they entered his house, after the report of his disappearance, the bed was unmade, next to his cell phone, and the two corral doors were open. “My grandmother and her mother are first cousins,” says the mayor. “He didn't work, he dedicated himself to doing labor. Then, when he retired, that was when she won the lottery.” She says that Vincent, precisely, he bragged about that luck with the neighbors. “Here we said 'how lucky Vicente is.'” Some, yes, warned him that he should be careful about saying it out loud, but no one had ever stolen from him. “The people think that he has to do with people from outside. Maybe because he went to Cáceres a lot.”

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_