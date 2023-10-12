













Princess Peach: Showtime slightly changes its cover art and shows us a much fiercer princess









The movie of Super Mario Bros. which premiered in 2022 showed us a very new facet of Princess Peach, Ultimately, the character responds to the call of contemporary times and for the better: it changes the focus of perspective on how women are perceived.

Princess Peach: Showtime It already has a wide audience waiting for its new remake title. Now that the cover of his video game has been revealed, after addressing the film, very interesting winks were noticed that no one could let go unnoticed. The contrast of the previous cover is very particular!

Princess Peach Now he has a much firmer gesture. However, not everything is smiles, at the end of the day, our beloved blonde is in a world full of dangers in which she tries to survive and the new art allows us to perceive a more intense ferocity.

Source: Nintendo. Particularly in the Kung Fu version we are able to perceive an emphasized gesture, compared to the previous cover – the one on the left side.

It seems that the neat protagonist has more marked features that will allow us to empathize more with the intense movements of her action journey. It’s very interesting to see both sides of Peach.

When is the next Princess Peach game coming out?

On March 12, 2024, the new Nintendo title will arrive, which belongs to the saga of Mario Bros. Will focus on Princess Peach and we will be able to see her as brave as in the film that gave her a new place – much more empowering – in the universe of Super Mario Bros.

