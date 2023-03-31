The month of April is already around the corner and therefore Prime Gaming already announced its news of the month. During this, 15 titles will arrive, including Wolfenstein: The New Order, Art of Fighting 3, The Beast Inside, Ghost Pilots and others.

Prime Gaming will also give away exclusive content to its subscribers within different games. Among these are Candy Crush, Candy Crush Soda Saga and Farm Heroes Saga. As if that were not enough, he also collaborated with Riot for exclusive gifts in Lol, Legends of Runeterra, VALORANT, Wild Rift and Teamfight Tactics.

Another of April’s alliances is with Blizzard, as their titles will also have gifts for members of this service. In the case of this developer, the objects will be available in Overwatch 2 hearthstone and world of warcraft.

Of course, this is not the only thing that Prime Gaming offers during this month. If you are interested in knowing all its offer, you can give click here. In this way you will also know the exact time you have to claim what interests you. Are you already members?

How do I sign up for Prime Gaming?

If you already have an active Amazon account and are a Prime subscriber, then you already have access to Prime Gaming. You just have to visit their website and log in with the same account you have at Amazon. Once this is done, you can claim any reward or free game you want.

Source: Prime Gaming

The rewards and titles rotate from time to time, so it’s good to be aware. It should be noted that this subscription system is designed for PC. That is to say that if you are from the ‘master race’ you will have a lot to do with it. Will they download anything in April?

