The trailer and the release date of Prey have been released for a few minutes, a film that will be directed by Dan Trachtenberg, former director of The Boys (from which The Boys Presents: Diabolical was taken, our review here), the Amazon Original series that has been a huge success. This is the prequel, in essence, to all the titles in the Predator series.

In this film we will meet Naru, played by the actress Amber Midthunder, a warrior of the ancient Comanche who comes face to face for the first time with a very dangerous Predatorthe first, among other things, to arrive on Earth.

Our Naru, among other things, is the latest descendant of a legendary lineage of warriors, which has always been committed to defending the weakest and, in general, others. It will certainly be interesting to discover the origins of the Predator legend and understand how they got to the present day.

Yes, because, as mentioned, Prey is a sequel, or rather the sequel to this entire historical and beloved sci-fi saga. In fact, the story that we will be able to admire on Hulu starting from August 5 this year, is set 300 years before the events of the first film in the series.

In addition to the aforementioned Amber Midthunder, director Dan Tratchenberg will be able to count on actors of the caliber of Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, Julian Black Antelope and Dakota Beavers. In short, a fair amount of talent that you can make the most of for him.

In the trailer for Prey released today, in the course of which we also discovered the release date, we were able to admire Naru defended by a mysterious warrior just before she was attacked by the Predator. How and if she is saved, we’ll find out in August.

We just have to wait for the summer to find out more about this story that has everything to be interesting. In the meantime, you can follow the previous chapters of this historic film saga that began in 1987 with a film that was a huge success at the box office and beyond.