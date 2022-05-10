We open a Press Review with the follow-up to the revelation of ‘The Guardian’ about the massacre of civilians in Tadamon, Syria, committed in 2013 by Al-Assad forces. Thanks to the video published by the British media, relatives of the victims were able to identify their loved ones who disappeared nine years ago. We continue with the “white” of an AN candidate in a debate on ‘France 3’ and we close with the 2022 Pulitzer Prizes, with a special mention for Ukrainian journalists.

