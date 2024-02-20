We open Press Review with the headlines from the international media about the court hearings that will take place this February 20 and 21 in London, in which the magistrates will evaluate an appeal from the defense of the journalist and founder of Wikileaks, Julian Assange, to avoid his extradition to the United States. The progressive media 'L'Humanité', in France, maintains that Assange is a “symbol of freedom of expression and of the press.” On the other hand, an editorial in the British media 'The Guardian' states that his extradition would be “an unacceptable act” also for journalism.

