We open the Press Review in Iran, because two months after the start of the protests over the death in police custody of the young Mahsa Amini, in recent days the international press has reported that the authorities have begun to sentence the death penalty to protesters. In addition to the more than 15,000 arrests and more than 320 registered deaths, according to human rights organizations, AI describes the death penalty as a tool to deter marches as “chilling”.

