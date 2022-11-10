We open Press Review reviewing a chronology of ‘Al Jazeera’ on the key moments of the war in Ukraine that have taken place in the province of Kherson. This territory was under full Russian control at the start of the invasion, in March. In the month of July, the Ukrainian side asked the civilians to evacuate the area to begin its counteroffensive, an extreme that motivated the annexation referendums in Moscow, but that has not prevented the announcement of the withdrawal of the troops.

