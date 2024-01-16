Presidential elections | Valtonen appeared in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' social media video in a Stubb beanie – “Work accident”

The foreign minister's choice of headdress was criticized on social media.

16.1. 21:49

Foreign minister Elina Valtonen (kok)'s appearance on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' social media channels on Tuesday caused consternation. In the video, Valtonen had his party colleague on his head by Alexander Stubb the presidential election campaign hat when he spoke about the first day of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

For example, a former member of parliament from the center Mikko Kärnä amazed message service in X, how the Ministry of Foreign Affairs can share Stubb's election advertising on its official account.

“In a democratic state, this is a fairly bad misjudgment and eats away at trust in your operations,” Kärnä said.

Ville Cantell from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' communications department admitted a mistake.

“You are quite right. Lapsus. Let's remove it,” Cantell said in response to Kärnä's message.

Also Valtonen's special assistant Eemil Nuuttila said in X in his answer to another puzzling message that an error had occurred with the video.

“It's good to wear a hat in the cold. This may be a small work accident, but by no means a deliberate harnessing of the channel for campaign use,” Nuuttila wrote.

Valtonen has campaigned on Stubb's behalf during the presidential election campaign.