Presidential elections | The candidates did not get support for all of the government's immigration tightening measures

The government's proposed three-month deadline for the immigrant's unemployment period received direct criticism from Haavisto and indirect criticism from Stubb.

Presidential candidates Alexander Stubb (cook) and Pekka Haavisto (vihr) did not support the government's plan to tighten immigration regulations so that after a three-month period of unemployment a foreigner has to leave the country, unless he has found a new job.

Haavisto from the opposition party was more critical, but Stubb was also reserved. He still warned against directly criticizing the government and did not want to comment on the details of legislative projects.

“I would call for a system where we can employ and keep good employees in Finland for as long as possible,” said Stubb.

“I have many international friends who have come to Finland to study or work and who are worried about this type of policies.”

Stubb emphasized that there are “a huge number of great immigrants” in Finland who work from morning to night and adapt, and on the other hand there are those who don't. Stubb said that he understands people who are worried about immigration, but he still hoped that Finns would be able to discuss the topic civilly and without stigmatizing anyone.

"is not a very reasonable change".

Haavisto said that he had visited Finnish companies, where they were told that the recruitment process can often take more than three months.

“Someone may already have to leave the country during the recruitment process. On a value level, I would bring these issues up when thinking about the competitiveness of Finnish companies.”

According to Haavisto, as president, he should raise the issue because it would be related to the operating conditions of companies in Finland.