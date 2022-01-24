President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned, with vetoes, the 2022 Budget approved in December by the National Congress. The total amount of the expense – foreseen in the Law 14,303, published in the Official Gazette of today (24) – is R$ 4.73 trillion. Of this total, R$ 1.88 trillion is destined for the refinancing of the federal public debt.

The primary result foreseen in the Annual Budget Law (LOA) of 2022 is a deficit of R$ 79.3 billion, a value that is, according to the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, “lower than the target provided for in the LDO-2022”. , corresponding to the Fiscal and Social Security Budgets of the Union, in the amount of R$ 170.5 billion”.

“This projection of the primary result present in the LOA-2022 lower than the target foreseen in the LDO-2022 is particularly due to the increase in the estimate of primary revenues carried out by the National Congress”, informs the Secretariat.

The Secretariat emphasizes that the LOA-2022 respects the limit defined for primary expenses provided for in the spending ceiling. It also includes “sufficient appropriations to meet the minimum investments in public health actions and services (R$ 139.9 billion) and in the maintenance and development of education (R$ 62.8 billion)”; as well as the approval of the Constitutional Amendments that changed the rules of precatories, in order to make viable the R$ 89.1 billion foreseen for the Auxílio Brasil program, which replaced the Bolsa Família.

The LOA also already considers the new criterion for updating the individual limits of the federal spending ceiling, which is R$ 1.7 trillion, based on the IPCA projection of 10.18% per year.

“It is also worth mentioning that it was necessary to veto budgetary programs in order to adjust mandatory expenses related to personnel expenses and social charges. In this case, it will be necessary, later, to submit an additional credit bill with the use of the fiscal space resulting from the vetoes of the schedules”, details the Secretariat.

The presidential vetoes to the proposal presented by the National Congress, were detailed in the presidential order, also published today.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

