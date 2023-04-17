This Sunday, after holding a meeting regarding the postponement of the National game vs. América, the president of the Antioquia team, Mauricio Navarro, spoke clearly on the subject.

“We are not able to give the same to all the bars, since we were not able to do that, what we did was cut something that was a benefit solely and exclusively for the Los del Sur bar,” said the leader.

“I want to clarify that the problem that Atlético Nacional has is not with its fans, it is only with those of Los del Sur. We simply announced to them that the club, due to the economic deficit, did not accept some demands,” he said on Sunday night.

Now, this Monday, Navarro spoke about it again. The leader stated that the Atanasio Girardot is rented and that, if they are not rented anymore, they would seek to play in stadiums outside of Medellín or, if that is the case, outside the country.

‘like outcasts’

The mayor of Medellín, Daniel Quintero, said that he will not lend the Atanasio Girardot stadium after the excesses on Sunday.

“If we don’t have a stadium for the League, we have to look for a stadium in the city or outside the country,” Navarro said in a chat with ‘Blu radio’

“In the Copa Libertadores, if that is the case, we would have to be traveling through South America, looking for a stadium, like pariahs”he added.

Then, when asked about the payments that were made to the Los del Sur bar, and that were suspended in recent days, Navarro stated:

“Here there has to be a participatory dialogue, we don’t want to lose 11,000 fans who follow the team, but that’s why this becomes a mandatory exercise in which we have to give money… no.”

