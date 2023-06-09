The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorexpressed this Friday “all” his support for his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petrowho has sought popular support in the streets in the midst of the crisis that his government is experiencing due to internal scandals.

“I support him, Gustavo Petro is a great president, a great president of Colombia, brother of Mexico,” said the president during his morning press conference. The Mexican ruler asserted that the arrival of Petro to the Presidency of Colombia “is a blessing” for that country.

“After many years of suffering from bad governments, then all my support for the president of Colombia,” he said.

His statements come after The Colombian president will call demonstrations to seek citizen support for labor, pension and health reforms.

After many years of suffering from bad governments, then all my support for the president of Colombia.

The Petro government promotes these reforms but they are stalled in Congress because some sectors consider them a setback, especially the health sector.

Popular support is essential since the Colombian government lacks majorities in Congress, where the deadline for the approval of the reforms expires on June 20, when the ordinary legislative period ends, although Petro can call extra sessions.

The impetus for these reforms is given in the midst of a crisis due to threats from Armando Benedettiformer Colombian ambassador to Venezuela, who has said he could reveal information about alleged irregularities in the financing of the electoral campaign that led Petro to the Presidency.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of Mexico.

Benedetti, who was a key player in Petro’s triumph, especially on the Atlantic coast, was forced to resign from the embassy last Friday due to a confrontation with the now former presidential chief of staff Laura Sarabia, as a result of the scandal in which they are involved. both for alleged abuse of power and illegal interceptions of a babysitter who worked for the senior official and was accused of robbery.

After his resignation, Benedetti distanced himself from Petro and the rest of the Government and opened the box of thunder with the controversial audios sent to Sarabiawhich were published on Sunday by the magazine Week.

EFE