Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov will miss the online meeting of the heads of state of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), dedicated to the situation in Kazakhstan. It is reported by 24.kg…

On January 10, Japarov took a short vacation. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov will take part in an extraordinary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council instead.

Earlier it was reported that the leaders of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Armenia will participate in the session via video link.

In early January, in Kazakhstan, due to the increase in the price of liquefied gas, massive protests broke out, which escalated into riots. The authorities called the protesters terrorists and turned to the CSTO for help. The press secretary of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Berik Uali, said that the peacekeepers could stay in the country for a week.