Mitsuko Tottori becomes the first female president of Japan Airlines. In a country where there are hardly any female managers, she wants to encourage young women. After the serious accident in Tokyo, there is a lot to do.

Great field experience: Mitsuko Tottori is the first woman to take on the top position at JAL after many career stages. Image: Bloomberg

DThe flight attendants at Japan Airlines have just proven that they are capable of great things during the textbook evacuation of their burning plane at Tokyo's Haneda Airport. The fact that there were no fatalities and only a few injuries in the large aircraft in the collision with a Coast Guard pilot on January 2nd is often described as a miracle. However, the level-headed and professional cabin crew played a large part in this.

Tim Kanning Correspondent for economics and politics in Japan based in Tokyo.

A miracle of a completely different kind has now been achieved by Mitsuko Tottori, who started as a stewardess at a predecessor of Japan Airlines (JAL) in 1985 and has worked her way up through many career levels in the almost forty years of her employment. On April 1, she will become the first woman to take over the top job of president of JAL, the airline announced.