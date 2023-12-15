The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) decided this Thursday to disqualify him for life from participating in any activity related to football Faruk Koca, president of

Ankaragucu, who last Monday attacked a referee.

In context: Video: violent attack by Turkish club directors with referee in the middle of the match

The Football Disciplinary Council decided to punish with a five-year veto on Koca, a measure that “once exceeding three years becomes permanent,” the TFF announced in a statement.

Faruk Koca is in preventive detention since Tuesday for having punched referee Halil Umut Meler at the end of Ankaragucu's match against Rizespor (1-1) at the former's stadium, in Ankara, last Monday.

The case has caused a huge scandal in Türkiye, for showing, in the opinion of many experts, the lack of respect for the referees and the feeling of impunity that people like Koca, a businessman and former deputy of the ruling party, the Islamist AKP, have.

The TFF also imposed on Ankaragucu, whose fans invaded the grass and joined in the attack on Meler, a fine of two million lire (about 65,000 euros) and the team must play the next five home competition games without spectators.

Read here: Six champion athletes on Onlyfans: their fame and money surpasses everything

İçişleri Bakanımız Sayın Ali Yerlikaya, MKE Ankaragücü ile Çaykur Rizespor A.Ş. arasında oynanan Trendyol Süper Lig maçı sonrası menfur bir saldırıya uğrayan FIFA kokartlı hakemimiz Halil Umut Meler'i tedavi gördüğü hastanede ziyaret ederek hakemimize, ailesine ve Türk hakem… pic.twitter.com/Ys1AwGZ5PF — TFF (@TFF_Org) December 12, 2023

In addition to Koca, four club officials have received a warning and two of them have received fines and suspensions of between 45 and 75 days, while two employees who joined in the attack will also be banned for life.

We tell you: Video | Piqué follows steps that caused separation with Shakira: Clara Chía, worried

In its first reaction, the TFF had suspended the matches of all football leagues in the country, but the competitions will resume next Tuesday. Meler, who suffered a bruise under his left eye from Koca's punch, left the hospital on Wednesday. and, according to the federation, he is expected to continue serving as a referee.

SPORTSWith information from EFE.

More news in EL TIEMPO