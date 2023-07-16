President | Niinistö’s comments about the government did not exceed the president’s authority, says the professor

The professor describes Niinistö as being reserved and tight-lipped in his comments related to the government’s activities and ability to function.

Professor Salminen of the University of Turku describes Niinistö as having been really reserved and tight-lipped in his comments about the government’s activities and ability to function.

“Both times, he has connected his attention in some way to Finland’s external image, which could be thought to be a link to the core areas of his competence,” says Salminen.

Public law professor Janne Salminen.

According to the Constitution, Finland’s foreign policy is managed by the President of the Republic in cooperation with the Government.

“In many respects, the President of the Republic is very dependent on the Government Council and its ability to function in his own decision-making. At the same time, it must be remembered that the Government does not have to enjoy the trust of the president, but of the parliament,” says Salminen.

According to Salminen, Niinistö’s statements do not give reason to be concerned about the president’s actions.

“The President of the Republic has certain, precisely defined authority in decision-making, but nothing is regulated about social activities, it is up to his own consideration and assessment.”

Niinistö has commented during the summer when asked Vilhelm Junnilan (ps) and Riikka Purran (ps) conversations going on around. Salminen justifies the reticence of the comments, among other things, by the fact that Niinistö has not named anyone in either connection.

“Of course, more generally, the government must take care that its policy is known abroad, and the content of the policy is one that also enjoys Western appreciation and is in line with our values,” Niinistö said at the time of the Junnila discussion.

Niinistö commented on Burra’s old online writings by saying on Tuesday that it might be wise for the government to take a clear zero-tolerance stance on racism. According to him, it would also be a good signal to the world.

The ruling parties the chairmen gave later that day statement, where the government denounced racism and extremism. Salminen would not consider it impossible, even if Niinistö had already been aware of the preparation of the statement when commenting on the matter.

On Thursday evening, Ylen in the interview Niinistö no longer wanted to assess whether the government’s dismissal of racism was sufficient.

“We’ve gotten into a bit of a position here, where statements are demanded a lot, and if they are given, cautious ones, then there are criticisms that it doesn’t belong to the president. And if yes and no in this form still come from the same direction, I’m starting to wonder a little about it myself,” said Niinistö.

Junnila left the position of Minister of Economic Affairs in June after her references to the extreme right in the election campaign and the speech given at the extreme right’s event had been discussed in the public. In July, the public discussed the comments recently written by Finance Minister Purra Jussi Halla-ahon (ps) to the Scripta blog.

Niinistö has previously commented on economic policy and indebtedness in the past. Salminen estimates that Niinistö has also made these comments on a very general level, so that they have not commented on the activities of any party or politician by name.

“I don’t remember the details, but in general I think he has been appropriately restrained and considerate of his position,” says Salminen.

For example, Niinistö has been worried about the state’s indebtedness in recent years on several occasions.