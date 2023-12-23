What can you buy for 50K these days if you are looking for a premium family car?

Cars are becoming more and more expensive. It's almost no fun anymore, actually. It simply doesn't matter anymore. It is of course something that we have been saying for some time, but today we found out again in a painful way. We can choose a car for Marcel.

His employer allows him to choose a car worth 50,000 euros. And no, it is not a lease car. The company buys the car and lets Marcel drive it, who then pays additional tax on it. In the past, you could go in any direction with a budget of 50,000 euros, but not anymore.

Premium company family car

Marcel knows exactly what he wants: a BMW 330e Touring, or a nice VW Arteon, Audi A4 or Volvo V60. The problem is that with the good drivetrain and option packages they are all at 70 grand and a quick calculation shows us that that is 20 grand above budget.

There is a straw, Marcel CAN choose a young used car. This must be no older than 12 months and must not have driven more than 10,000 km. Finally: Marcel still has to go shopping this year. That is why he asked whether his application could be fitted in between. But of course, we are happy to help in exchange for an apple pie!

In terms of powertrain, it can be anything: petrol, hybrid or plug-in. Electric is also allowed, but the girlfriend only sees disadvantages and there are no longer any tax incentives to overcome these. That's a shame then.

You can view the wishes and requirements for a premium family car below.

Current/previous cars: Golf GTI/ BMW 335i/ BMW M2 Buy / lease: Buy Budget: €50,000 Annual mileage: 15,000 Fuel preference: Petrol/hybrid/electric Reason for purchasing another car: Time for something broader Family composition: Couple with a baby Preferred brands/models: BMW 3 series touring (330i or 330e) No-go brands/models: Hyundai, Kia, Skoda and Seat

Since it concerns a company car, we use the old format of the AB Advice, as the operating costs, maintenance and depreciation are less important to the applicant.

Tesla Model Y

€44,990

0 km

We just have to mention it. The Tesla Model Y is of course the obvious choice. In fact, for a moment we thought you wanted to send us to this Tesla with the request, Marcel! If you want space for a family, some good power, a decent range and modern facilities, then the Model Y is a winner. There's just nothing that comes close for the price. You can drive away in a new one for 45 grand! So you still have a budget for a nice color.

Is the all great? Well, considering that you like nice cars, the overall experience will be quite disappointing. It is more of a tech product than a car, although it certainly doesn't drive badly. They are extremely popular, but also extremely generic. Just as no C-Class is the same, almost every Model Y apparently is. But at the bottom of the line we can only conclude that this is perhaps the best choice on points.

Mercedes-Benz CLA 250e Shooting Brake Business Solution AMG

€48,850

2023

1500 km

You'll have to do some searching for this one, but we found a few copies in the budget range. There are still some pre-facelift CLA250e's for sale at dealers in the country. Normally you want the Modelpflege, but not here. The facelift of the Mercedes-Benz CLA was very subtle and actually they mainly removed the control pad in the center console and you got one compartment back. That's it! So it's not just Volkswagen that is cutting back on this. Almost all units are quite luxuriously equipped with the extensive MBUX system with all the connectivity that entails.

The AMG Line sports package is mainly for the appearance and the sporty interior. By the way, they are not really sporty cars. There is sufficient power and the consumption is very favorable. This is a PHEV with which you can drive a considerable distance electrically. There are also disadvantages to this Mercedes-Benz. Besides the fact that you really have to look for them, of course. They are not very spacious cars. Thanks to the fifth door, the Shooting Brake is a lot more practical.

Audi A5 Sportback 40 TFSI S Edition (B9)

€47,888

2023

8,744 km

You probably meant an Audi with a little more oomph. Unfortunately that is not possible. Certainly not if you want some equipment. As the applicant himself indicates, you will quickly run out of budget. You can opt for a neat Audi A5 Sportback. It is probably the most beautiful car in this overview. In this case it is an S Edition, so with the important S-Line packages for the interior and exterior. Admittedly, the end result is neat.

A particularly pleasant feature of the A5 is its seating position. It is also a D-segment car, which is especially noticeable in the width. To drive they are great highway cruisers, not B-road monsters. The suspension and damping are remarkably hard, but that is fine on the Dutch asphalt. Here too you will have to shop at dealers who have something in stock. So the choice is certainly not huge.

BMW 128ti (F40)

€49,950

2023

3,477 km

Another stock car. The BMW 128ti is an answer to the Volkswagen Golf GTI. As a total package, the BMW is perhaps better. The Golf has a better chassis and engine, but the 128ti has a few tricks up its sleeve. First of all, it is a very nice total package, such a 'ti'. You don't need a ton of options to complete it. The interior is also very well done. The modern iDrive system is a pleasure to use, especially if you already come from a BMW.

Also the finish, seating position, use of materials: it is all at German level. The performance is more than excellent. The box can sometimes not keep up when you start scrubbing hard, but the car invites you to do so. You can also keep up well on the Autobahn, with a top speed limited to 250 km/h. A very nice and successful total package. Too bad: despite the superior FWD layout of this generation 1 Series, the space is not very excessive. It's perfect in the front, but in the back it's fair and the trunk is small.

Volvo V60 B4 Plus

€49,900

If you want a lot of options and power, but cannot afford German Premium, there is always Volvo. At least, that's what we thought. Nowadays they can no longer be called cheap. We could not find the PHEV models in the budget with the stated requirements. That's why we ended up with this Volvo V60 B4 Plus.

The B4 engine is good for 211 hp, so it is certainly not a racing monster, but it is more than adequate for use in the Netherlands. The 'Plus' versions are fully equipped. Another advantage: the V60 is relatively spacious compared to its German opponents. The seats are great, although the seating position is a bit high (but that's personal). It's just a sensible, solid premium station wagon.

Alfa Romeo Tonale Q4 PHEV

€47,800

2023

5,000 km

Instead of big cars with a modest engine, you can also look the other way around. How about a modest (ahem) car with a powerful drivetrain? The Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV is an excellent alternative. It's a crossover, so you sit a little higher, it's nice and practical and women with a short haircut think you're a Don Juan. For what it should be, it sounds above average, such a Tonale.

In addition, it is also an Alfa Romeo, so you support a good cause. For what it is (medium PHEV crossover) it doesn't steer well. In other words, it is a pleasant car to drive, certainly up to 70-80% of its capabilities. Up there you notice that it is not a Giulia with a low weight and epic weight distribution.

BMW 230xe M Sport (U06)

€45,950

2023

7,843km

Another BMW. Sorry. But come on, we had to name this car. Because this is actually a winner. The car has the ///M badge, all the space you need and 326 hp! What does a man want more? The only thing is that it is an MPV with a huge gamble. Now it is a typical BMW in terms of decoration: nice sports seats, excellent iDrive and modern amenities.

The performance of the 2 Series is hilarious. You will surprise everyone with the forward drive of this modern Zafira OPC. Also nice: you can drive about 90 km electrically. But yes, if you drive up from an M2, it is a different sight, if that is of any interest to you.

YOLO: Audi A6 Avant 50 TDI quattro Sport (C8)

€48,950

2019

60,000 km

Enjoy driving with mileage reimbursement. Yes, that doesn't help anything, but now you pay a lot of additional tax on a car that you don't actually want. If you want a great premium family car, go for an Audi A6 Avant. That used to be the standard choice for patersfamilias who were allowed to choose a company car. The 50 TDI has a 286 hp diesel that combines incredible performance with acceptable consumption.

It has four-wheel drive as standard, so it gets off to a good start even in bad weather and in winter. Also nice: that space! This is simply a big box that you can use for years to come. You will have to, because an expensive diesel is not the wisest investment, says everyone with a petrol car. There are very few for sale these days, which makes us think that there are always more frequent riders who would appreciate such a great pack mule with spirit.

Premium business car for 50 grand

And what should we advise? Because 300 hp, D-segment and all options are simply not possible within the stated budget. That's not just the government's fault, mind you. A few years ago it would have been difficult to include the applicant's wishes in the budget. So you have to make concessions somewhere.

Our choice would be the Audi A5 Sportback. It looks beautiful, offers enough space, is sufficiently complete and the engine is sufficient. In any case, the 2.0 TFSI with cast iron block is lower in vibration than the aluminum engines of the competition. Moreover, when viewed soberly, the Tesla Model Y is the most rational choice. But yes, do you want to be that kind of person?

Do you also want advice about your next car? Please complete this form, providing us with all relevant information. Who knows, we might find your next dream car!

