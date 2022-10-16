He is no longer invincible Manchester City nor is it infallible Erling Halandbowed down by the great goal of Mohamed Salah, who controlled an uncontrollable ball for most of his goalkeeper’s footballers Allisonwon with the body and the half-turn reception of the ball to the innocent Joao Cancelo and ran, ran and ran towards the other area, where he defined the goal and the victory of the Liverpool versus Ederson by 1-0.

The play highlighted and vindicated a magnificent footballer, but also pointed to the Portuguese winger, another phenomenal player, better in attack than in defense, as evidenced by an action that had arisen from a foul in favor of the group led by Pep Guardiola: Kevin deBruyne he hung it to the area, too loose, at the hands of Alisson, who started the counterattack with the long serve that won Mohammed Salah a I cancel and what did it mean 1-0 in the 75th minuteamong the apotheosis of the Anfield public, so in need of a claim.

He is still 14 points off the lead in the Arsenal, but he altered his recent dynamic of three days without winning and shouted to all his opponents that he will compete until the end. The London team, winner two hours earlier against Leeds, came out of the clash at the top reinforced by the defeat of Manchester Citythe first time I lose in this course in the premier leagueafter seven wins and two draws that ended in Anfield. And without nuance.

This was the celebration of Mohamed Salah EFE

We recommend you read

Competitive, contained, intense and firm in the first half, with the defenses above the attacks until then, the second half really unleashed the Liverpool and Manchester City, who relaunched their voracity after the interval, confronted in ambition, merits and chances, but without a goal until 1-0 in Mohammed Salahdue to the crucial and timely saves by their Brazilian goalkeepers, Alisson and Ederson, who were then essential for the 0-0 draw that lasted until the 75th minute, until the final goal from the Egyptian ’11’.