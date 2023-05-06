Cristiano Ronaldo had a difficult start in Al Nassrin Saudi Arabialosing the King’s Cup of Champions and with the local league uphill, which has led some to talk about his possible return to European football.

However the Newcastle United ruled out hiring the veteran Portuguese strikeraccording to statements by club manager, Eddie Howe.

Although the newcastle is now under a Saudi investment fund that already has spent almost 300 million euros on transfersEddie Howe explained that the signings of players like Cristiano Ronaldo either neymar They are not financially viable for the club, and they must focus on finding young players and turning them into stars.

Although the coach newcastle praised Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar as “two amazing players“He assured that they know in which direction they want to take the team and what is possible or not in the transfer market.