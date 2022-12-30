Tteam manager Jürgen Klopp is on the rise with the top English football club Liverpool FC in the Premier League. Still without World Cup discovery Cody Gakpo, whose transfer from PSV Eindhoven cannot officially be completed until the New Year, the Reds celebrated their fourth league win in a row in a 2-1 (2-1) win over Leicester City. However, the way it came about was extremely strange: Leicester central defender Wout Faes scored twice in his own goal (38th, 45th).

His team-mate Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall put the Foxes ahead in the fourth minute, and the 17-point lead is steadily falling. Liverpool, on the other hand, increased their tally to 28 points and are putting pressure on record champions Manchester United (29/one game down), who are fifth.

National defender Thilo Kehrer followed West Ham United’s 0-2 (0-2) defeat at FC Brentford on the substitutes’ bench. The Hammers could fall back to a relegation zone in the further course of the 18th game day.