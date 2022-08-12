“Prey”, the film directed by Dan Trachtenberg, came to Star Plus and has not stopped causing a stir among fans. Not only has it become the most important premiere in the history of the streaming platform, but it is also the best sequel the saga has seen in 35 years.

History introduces us to the Predator’s first excursion on Earth more than 300 years ago in the Comanche Nation. That’s when he will face the warrior Naru, but it will not be easy for him. The result satisfied the fans and a theory gives what to talk about in social networks.

This theory of “Prey” indicates that Naru would be an ancestor of Billy, whom we met in “Predator” (1987). Both would be part of the same lineage if we consider that the beloved soldier had Native American ancestry. He is the only one who senses how danger lies in wait for them.

Even more impressive, the official novel reveals that Dutch’s partner had a vision that connects to the collective memory of his people. This is how he hears the song about a “demon that came from beyond the stars”, who brought horror and death to the village many years ago.

What is “Predator” (1987) about?

“A group of mercenaries is hired by the CIA to rescue pilots lost in the Central American jungle. The mission is a success, but on the way back they realize that something is hunting them one by one. That something turns out to be a Predator,” says the official synopsis.