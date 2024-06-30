by VALERIO BARRETTA

Pramac-Ducati, it’s goodbye

“A question of feeling“, sang Mina and Riccardo Cocciante. That feeling between Pramac and Ducati no longer exists, and in fact these two protagonists of MotoGP will no longer “sing” together in 2025. Paolo Campinoti’s team has signed a seven-year contract with the Yamahaaccepting to go into a dimension that is less sportingly appealing (at least at the moment) but which from a design point of view may have its own reason.

Is exactly “project” the key word of this story. That project that Campinoti believes was betrayed by Ducati with the promotion of Marc Marquez to the official team and not Jorge Martin: a move that the Tuscan manager himself compared to the purchase of Cristiano Ronaldo, and therefore of a soloist who puts personal interests before those of the team.

Campinoti’s words

For Campinoti, saying goodbye to Ducati was also a question of pride and coherence: “When we arrived, no one wanted to be in Ducati, we did a very important, intense job. I honestly have a personal bond and a great friendship with Gigi Dall’Igna, this kept me in doubt until the end, because I can never separate the professional aspect from the sentimental aspect”this is his comment to Sky Sports MotoGP. “But then objectively, despite the affection, the conditions no longer existed because there was no longer any need for a junior team, so honestly I no longer felt an integral or fundamental part of this project“.

“It’s a bittersweet feeling, on one hand I’m very happy because we’re going to one of the most important houses in the MotoGP, a house that has won 18 world championships, I have to say that it’s definitely a very positive thing. On the other hand I’m very sad because a professional and also love story with Ducati is coming to an end: on the one hand I feel happy because the adventure we’re doing is definitely beautiful, on the other I’m very sorry because you leave so many memories, so many things that you can’t erase with a press release“.