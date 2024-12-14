The Congress of Deputies has approved a Non-Law Proposition (PNL) promoted by the Socialist Parliamentary Group that urges the Government to combat bullyingwith special emphasis on students with disabilities, particularly those with intellectual disabilities. The initiative proposes two lines of action: awareness campaigns and adaptation of protocols and promotion of inclusion in the educational field. However, the proposal has been criticized by various sectors, including representatives of the PP and Vox, who consider that the proposed actions are insufficient to address a problem of this magnitude.

The “great contradiction” of the Government

The PSOE has been one of the main promoters of the LOMLOEan educational law that prioritizes inclusion in ordinary education and promotes progressive disappearance of the centers of special education as part of its long-term strategy. This position has generated a deep controversy between families and professionals who defend special education as the best option for thousands of children with specific needsconsidering it a safe environment adapted to their abilities.

The contradiction lies, for PP and Vox, in that the same party that advocates dismantling this educational modelarguing that it segregates students, Now promote a Non-Law Proposition to combat bullying towards students with disabilitiesa problem that many experts associate precisely with the lack of protected environments and adequate ratios that characterize special education. For the opposition, this apparent concern It’s nothing more than an empty gestureby not including measures that reverse the negative effects that the LOMLOE It is already affecting the most vulnerable population.

The opposition’s complaint: “It is a song to the sun”

Although the PNL was approved, PP and Vox have not hidden their criticism, pointing out that the proposals are vague and do not have the necessary force to generate real changes. From these formations they stressed that true change requires resources, not just good intentions. The representatives of the PP and Vox, in addition, expressed strong criticism on the contradictions of the socialist initiative and its relationship with the Organic Law of Education (LOMLOE).





In this sense, the spokesperson for the People’s PartyNacho Martín Blanco, showed his support for the PNL, but also demanded “coherence” to the Government. Martín Blanco stressed that LOMLOE has “cornered” to special education centers, which has created an “exasperating situation” for families of children with disabilities and special educational needs. The PP representative pointed out that, instead of reducing the resources allocated to specialized centers, It is “essential” that administrations take forceful measures and appropriate to address the problem of bullying towards this group.

For its part, José Martínez del Ríospokesperson for Vox in the Commission, accused the PSOE of incoherence, describing the proposal as a “contradiction“with the LOMLOE, which, according to him, was responsible for the”stroke” to special education schools. Martínez del Río highlighted that the law required the transfer of students with disabilities to regular schools, which, in his opinion, increases the risk of bullying and makes it difficult for these children to be included in the system. educational.

For those of Abascal, the Government’s contradiction is such that, they point out, it came to light again during the parliamentary session itself. Vox presented an amendment focused on the defense and strengthening of special education centers, a proposal that was rejected by the PSOE.





Disability harassment, a structural problem

He bullying towards students with intellectual disabilities affects eight out of ten children, according to data presented in the parliamentary debate. The reasons are multiple: communication difficulties, differentiated learning and greater vulnerability in front of his peers. This type of harassment includes everything from teasing and social exclusion to physical attacks, in an environment that many describe as a “jungle” for these minors, especially as they progress towards secondary education.





However, in special education centers, the picture is diametrically opposite: only 3% of students report harassment situations. These centers, with reduced ratios and specialized professionals, They offer a safe environment where students can develop on equal termssomething that, according to LOMLOE’s detractors, is being compromised by the tendency to prioritize inclusion in ordinary centers without providing them with the necessary resources.