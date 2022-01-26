He continues to train with the usual professionalism, also because he wants to decide when to close a (glorious) career, as it should be. Domenico Pozzovivo has remained involved in spite of himself in the closure of Qhubeka, with which he already had an agreement for 2022. And now there is a concrete track, even if not the only one, and leads to the Belgian team World Tour of the Intermarché Wanty Gobert for which three Italians are already racing: Pasqualon, Petilli, Rota.

SCENARIO – It is not the only option available for the 39-year-old from Basilicata, a couple of other hypotheses remain on the table, but the name of the Intermarché is the most popular at the moment. There are also other Italian backgrounds, such as the one linked to the new sponsor Vini Zabù and to a long-time sports director like Valerio Piva. Pozzovivo, pro ‘since 2005, has 6 placings among the top ten in the great laps and 13 successes, including the stage of Lago Laceno at the Giro d’Italia 2012. Between falls and other injuries, he has an open account with bad luck but despite this can boast a very consistent career as a leading climber. After 8 years in the Reverberi group, he raced for Ag2r, Bahrain and NTT, then transformed into Qhubeka. Now, at the age of 40, he is ready for the last dance. Come on Domenico, you deserve to close with a flourish.