Power Wash Simulator is that video game Square Enix that you didn’t know if you should play or not because its title is strange, the premise is more so and if the crossover with tomb Raider sounded crazy, well, the truth is that this collaboration with final fantasy 7 you’re going to get out of the loop.

What’s going on? Power Wash Simulator has new content dedicated to final fantasy 7. We could not tell you if suddenly the cleaners of this video game became canon in the title that he directed at the time Yoshinori Kitase or that a multiverse was suddenly put together, let’s leave it at that it’s a collaboration and that’s it.

What the hell does this mean? Well, we’ll have to clean up a lot and in all kinds of scenarios. The funny thing is who you are putting the missions. First you start with Shinra and then from there you move to other stages and there are several people who start giving you work. Ultimately, you have to dedicate yourself to doing the work that is asked of you.

Now, the joke of this collaboration is not only to demonstrate that Power Wash Simulator has great support from Square Enix and that’s why there are these kinds of collaborations, it doesn’t go that way. Apart from the fact that it is an additional challenge for the player, this shows how versatile the gaming experience can be, even for those who pick up this title developed by FuturLabs for the first time.

To clean everything at the point of hoses

The premise of Power Wash Simulator It is simple, you have to clean and among your arsenal you have the instruments that are commonly seen in YouTube videos when a person starts cleaning with one, for example, Karcher. By throwing water they lift mold from the floor, even leaving it as good as new without the need to use a broom or brush.

In the base game you clean everything, vehicles, houses, terrain, children’s games. The presentation of these is not the most elaborate, but it is highly understood what is the task that you must carry out because everything that follows is seen in black. Now, with this Final Fantasy VII collaboration, you start with Shinra who offers you to clean up a couple of key vehicles for the series, the blue van in which you escape with Barret and the motorcycle used by Cloud.

Why did they all end up filthy and horrible? Well, that’s a separate story, let’s just say that the joke is that you start cleaning. Your pressurized water sprayer comes with all kinds of nozzles, also with extras like soap and others. Choosing correctly will allow you to remove the most difficult stains. Completing this task completely will give you money back to buy more items.

The challenge, as in the base game, is to completely clean the object in front of you. It is not that with a spray it is already, quite the opposite, you must hit every corner of the vehicles that you have at the beginning. The mechanics to know what you are missing is very simple, you press the d-pad to the right on your controller and a golden / orange color jumps and you continue from there.

PowerWash and cleaning the iconic parts of Final Fantasy VII

The experience of cleaning Shinra’s vehicles is certainly meticulous, especially since there will always be a space that is not so easy to reach or that is not in plain sight. Come on, you have to see if some imperceptible stain to the common eye did not remain between the wheels, but you know it is there because the game tells you that you have already cleaned 99% of a piece and you are missing a bit.

Yeah, Power Wash Simulator can be very demanding, especially with the collaboration of final fantasy 7. Things suddenly get complicated because you also have to take care of one of those giant robots that you face in the remake. The funny thing is that a lot of the time you feel a little worried, because the machine is running, so maybe it’s going to shoot you.

It looks clean, but it still needed a little more.

Fortunately this does not happen and you continue with the task of staying there, earning yourself some giles, because now you are in the world of Final Fantasy VII. Then you jump to Midgar, but straight to the bar where Tifa works because she offered you the job. Well, you end up there and the surprise you get is really unfortunate. There is no explanation in a video game that justifies why the Avalanche secret base is like this.

Thanks to the fact that you have the appropriate technology, you start cleaning every corner of the bar. Now, each site has very specific corners and, to reach them, you will have scaffolding or ladders to place yourself in the most appropriate position to carry out such a complicated task.

Cleaning the corners of Final Fantasy VII is a very tryhard experience in PowerWash Simulator

This DLC for Power Wash Simulator It is, really, a challenge of those that cost work. One believes at first that this is Splatoon and that with a simple stain everything changes color without problems. Even with a few balloons filled with water it should stay, but no, it’s a very trying experience, quite a headache.

Be careful, this is not a complaint, technically it tells you that the game is going to be complicated and that you have to pay close attention to each of the corners that you must clean. The truth is that it can be a very entertaining experience, but also one that will certainly be stressful, because you don’t know exactly where you are failing. That’s where the game could be a bit more forgiving and less demanding.

On the other hand, the experience could be a bit boring if you don’t have to push yourself to aim for 100% perfection clean in each of the missions, whether you are in charge of cleaning the Shinra Guardian Scorpion which you should power to sabotage or the Seventh Heaven.

If you already have PowerWash Simulator, you can go to the digital store where you got it and purchase the DLC to extend the gameplay of this title even further and see what it feels like to clean up in an iconic video game site. Remember that you can follow all our news at Google Newyes and that you can join our community in discord.