Are you looking for a controller for your Xbox Series console but the prices of the official models are a bit too high? You can then opt for a PowerA Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One made under official Microsoft license. The offer of Amazon is 20% off the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The current price It’s not the lowest ever, but we’re talking about a difference of a couple of euros. Also, it’s the best price in the last thirteen months. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.