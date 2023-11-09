Political scientist Dudakov: Ukraine may have enough money for defense, but not for attack

The US Congress may not allocate the $60 billion requested by the White House to help Ukraine, limiting it to 15-20 billion. This is enough for defense, but not for attack. American political scientist Malek Dudakov stated this in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“Talking about running out of funds to help Ukraine, White House spokesman John Kirby is trying to publicly pressure Congress to allocate a new budget to help the country. The situation today is difficult: money is running out, only a few billion are left, and Congress, due to a split, refuses to allocate new funds,” Dudakov explained.

He admitted that a new budget to support Ukraine could be agreed upon before the end of November. But he stressed that it is unlikely that the White House will receive the amounts originally requested.

“The White House wants 60 billion, and Congress will give 15-20. They will be enough to support Ukraine for a certain number of months, enough for defense, to ensure that the front does not collapse. But for large offensive operations, no,” the political scientist emphasized.

Earlier, Kirby said that the United States spent 96 percent of all allocated funds for Ukraine. He clarified that this volume includes military, economic, financial and humanitarian assistance.