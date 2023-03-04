FC Barcelona faces a new day in LaLiga, this time it will receive a visit from the Ché team, Valencia. The Valencian team are going through one of their worst moments in recent years, they are in the relegation places while their rival, Barça, leads the table and has just beaten Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu in the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey despite all the casualties with which it arrives.
The match will be next Sunday, March 5 at 4:15 p.m. at the Spotify Camp Nou.
BY- Ter Stegen: He is currently the best goalkeeper in LaLiga, the German is at an incredible level. Without place to doubts he will be the holder of the FC Barcelona, something to which he already has accustomed us.
LD-Koundé: Player that the culé team needed, he contributes in attack and defense, a great signing for the blaugrana who will start again in this match against Valencia.
DFC- Araujo: The Uruguayan has become the leader of the culé defense, the leader they have been looking for for so long. In the Copa del Rey he stopped Vinicius JR in his tracks.
DFC-Christensen: The Dane is coming off a minor injury that meant he didn’t play in the Cup match but everything indicates that he is recovered and will return to that starting position that he has earned on the pitch.
LI- Alba: Perhaps Xavi decides to rest Balde and Jordi Alba will play instead. An old dog on this and it still gives good performance.
MCD – Busquets: In the pivot of FC Barcelona we find a familiar face, Busquets is the owner and lord of that position, all the plays go through his boots, he is the one who gives rhythm to his team’s game, a compass.
MC – Kessie: With the casualties in the center of the field will be one of the signings of the squad. Kessié whenever he goes out on the pitch he more than meets and will start again against Valencia.
MC – De Jong: The Dutchman is another player this season, he was signed to give this type of performance, great player.
ED- Raphinha: On the right wing will be Raphinha, the Brazilian is currently one of the best players in the squad.
DC – Ferran Torres: With the loss of Lewandowski, the position of 9 will be occupied by Ferran Torres. The international with Spain will start against Valencia.
EI- Ansu Fati: Every time he jumps to the green it is a new opportunity for Ansu Fati to show what he is capable of doing. Xavi continues to have full confidence in the young player and will give him the title against Valencia.
Goalie: Marc Andre ter Stegen
defenses: Jules Koundé, Ronald Araújo, Andreas Christensen and Jordi Alba
Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Franck Kessié and Frenkie de Jong
strikers: Raphinha, Ferran Torres, and Ansu Fati
